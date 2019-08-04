We Think IMCD (AMS:IMCD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
What Risk Does Debt Bring?
Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.
What Is IMCD's Net Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 IMCD had debt of €695.9m, up from €552.1m in one year. However, it does have €85.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €610.7m.
How Healthy Is IMCD's Balance Sheet?
According to the last reported balance sheet, IMCD had liabilities of €567.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €595.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €85.2m and €387.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €689.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
Since publicly traded IMCD shares are worth a total of €4.06b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
IMCD has net debt to EBITDA of 2.9 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. But the high interest coverage of 7.2 suggests it can easily service that debt. Also relevant is that IMCD has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 29% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IMCD can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, IMCD recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.
Our View
IMCD's EBIT growth rate suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. Looking at the bigger picture, we think IMCD's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in IMCD, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
