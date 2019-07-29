We Think Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Insperity's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Insperity had debt of US$144.4m, up from US$104.4m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$452.5m in cash, leading to a US$308.1m net cash position.

A Look At Insperity's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Insperity had liabilities of US$850.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$381.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$452.5m in cash and US$421.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$358.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Insperity shares are worth a total of US$5.97b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Insperity also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Insperity has boosted its EBIT by 31%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Insperity's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Insperity has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Insperity recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 98% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Insperity's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$308m. The cherry on top was that in converted 98% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$238m. So is Insperity's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us.