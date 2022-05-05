We Think Invion (ASX:IVX) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Invion (ASX:IVX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Invion's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2021, Invion had cash of AU$14m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$2.8m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.9 years from December 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is Invion's Revenue Growing?

Given that Invion actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 17%. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Invion has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Invion Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its revenue growth is moving in the wrong direction, Invion shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Invion has a market capitalisation of AU$83m and burnt through AU$2.8m last year, which is 3.3% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Invion's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Invion is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Invion that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

