We Think Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Ionis Pharmaceuticals

What Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Ionis Pharmaceuticals had US$1.25b of debt, an increase on US$918.0m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.05b in cash, so it actually has US$804.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$228.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.58b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.05b and US$26.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$269.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Ionis Pharmaceuticals turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$21m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Ionis Pharmaceuticals may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Ionis Pharmaceuticals produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$804.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't think Ionis Pharmaceuticals's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ionis Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

