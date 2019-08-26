We Think Italgas (BIT:IG) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Italgas S.p.A. (BIT:IG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Italgas Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Italgas had debt of €3.87b, up from €3.72b in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Italgas's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Italgas had liabilities of €804.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of €4.56b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €10.6m as well as receivables valued at €356.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €4.99b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €4.63b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Italgas has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 12.1 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. We saw Italgas grow its EBIT by 6.5% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Italgas can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.