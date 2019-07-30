We Think Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Jagran Prakashan

What Is Jagran Prakashan's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Jagran Prakashan had ₹3.44b of debt, up from ₹1.49b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has ₹3.61b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹175.8m net cash.

NSEI:JAGRAN Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Jagran Prakashan's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jagran Prakashan had liabilities of ₹7.10b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.90b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹3.61b and ₹6.35b worth of receivables due within a year. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that Jagran Prakashan's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the ₹27.4b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Jagran Prakashan boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Jagran Prakashan saw its EBIT drop by 9.3% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jagran Prakashan's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Jagran Prakashan has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Jagran Prakashan recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.