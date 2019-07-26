We Think Kalyani Steels (NSE:KSL) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Kalyani Steels Limited (NSE:KSL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Kalyani Steels

What Is Kalyani Steels's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kalyani Steels had debt of ₹74.4m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹1.76b over a year. However, it does have ₹2.52b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹2.44b.

NSEI:KSL Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

A Look At Kalyani Steels's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kalyani Steels had liabilities of ₹4.36b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹585.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹2.52b in cash and ₹3.56b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹1.14b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kalyani Steels has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Kalyani Steels has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Kalyani Steels has increased its EBIT by 4.3% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Kalyani Steels's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Kalyani Steels may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Kalyani Steels recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Kalyani Steels has net cash of ₹2.4b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of ₹1.6b, being 79% of its EBIT. So is Kalyani Steels's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Kalyani Steels, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.