We Think Karrie International Holdings (HKG:1050) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Karrie International Holdings Limited (HKG:1050) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Karrie International Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Karrie International Holdings had HK$620.3m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had HK$229.1m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$391.3m.

A Look At Karrie International Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Karrie International Holdings had liabilities of HK$732.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$564.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$229.1m as well as receivables valued at HK$321.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$746.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Karrie International Holdings is worth HK$2.09b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Karrie International Holdings's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 19.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that Karrie International Holdings has been able to increase its EBIT by 22% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Karrie International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Karrie International Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 23% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.