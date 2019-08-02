We Think Kernex Microsystems (India) (NSE:KERNEX) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited (NSE:KERNEX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kernex Microsystems (India)'s Net Debt?

As you can see below, Kernex Microsystems (India) had ₹204.8m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹256.7m a year prior. However, it also had ₹77.3m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹127.5m.

How Healthy Is Kernex Microsystems (India)'s Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kernex Microsystems (India) had liabilities of ₹280.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹4.09m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹77.3m in cash and ₹139.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹68.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Kernex Microsystems (India) is worth ₹277.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Kernex Microsystems (India)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Kernex Microsystems (India) saw its revenue drop to ₹81m, which is a fall of 39%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Kernex Microsystems (India)'s revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable ₹375m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of-₹212.7m into a profit. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Kernex Microsystems (India)'s profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.