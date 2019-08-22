We Think Keskisuomalainen Oyj (HEL:KSLAV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Keskisuomalainen Oyj (HEL:KSLAV) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Keskisuomalainen Oyj's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Keskisuomalainen Oyj had debt of €54.1m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €61.8m over a year. However, it also had €16.4m in cash, and so its net debt is €37.8m.

How Healthy Is Keskisuomalainen Oyj's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Keskisuomalainen Oyj had liabilities of €38.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of €52.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €16.4m and €17.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €57.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Keskisuomalainen Oyj is worth €100.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Keskisuomalainen Oyj's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 27.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. Unfortunately, Keskisuomalainen Oyj's EBIT flopped 15% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Keskisuomalainen Oyj will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.