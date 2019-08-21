We Think Kesla Oyj (HEL:KELAS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kesla Oyj (HEL:KELAS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Kesla Oyj

What Is Kesla Oyj's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kesla Oyj had €11.5m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has €1.32m in cash leading to net debt of about €10.2m.

HLSE:KELAS Historical Debt, August 21st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Kesla Oyj's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kesla Oyj had liabilities of €11.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €9.99m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €1.32m in cash and €6.83m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €13.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €15.0m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kesla Oyj's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kesla Oyj has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 11.9 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. It is well worth noting that Kesla Oyj's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 55% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kesla Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Kesla Oyj generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 96% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.