We Think KESM Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KESM) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

The results at KESM Industries Berhad (KLSE:KESM) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Samuel Lim bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 12 January 2023. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing KESM Industries Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, KESM Industries Berhad has a market capitalization of RM289m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM798k over the year to July 2022. That's a modest increase of 4.6% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of RM638.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Semiconductor industry with market capitalizations under RM879m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM715k. From this we gather that Samuel Lim is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM638k RM709k 80% Other RM160k RM54k 20% Total Compensation RM798k RM763k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 85% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 15% of the pie. KESM Industries Berhad is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at KESM Industries Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, KESM Industries Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 31% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has KESM Industries Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 27% over three years, some KESM Industries Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for KESM Industries Berhad that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

