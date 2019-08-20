We Think Kin Pang Holdings (HKG:1722) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Kin Pang Holdings Limited (HKG:1722) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kin Pang Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Kin Pang Holdings had MO$2.52m of debt in December 2018, down from MO$3.55m, one year before. However, it does have MO$65.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of MO$63.3m.

How Healthy Is Kin Pang Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kin Pang Holdings had liabilities of MO$51.0m due within a year, and liabilities of MO$1.88m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of MO$65.8m and MO$97.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has MO$110.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Kin Pang Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Kin Pang Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Kin Pang Holdings's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 28% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Kin Pang Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Kin Pang Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Kin Pang Holdings created free cash flow amounting to 3.1% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Kin Pang Holdings has net cash of MO$63m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Kin Pang Holdings's use of debt.