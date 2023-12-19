So you think you know Idaho? Quick: Who are the state’s top employers? See this list

Ever wondered who employs the most Idahoans?

We’ve complied a list, using data from the Idaho Department of Labor, tallying the biggest employers in the state as of 2023. It includes a mix of companies, nonprofit hospital systems and public-education institutions. Six are based in Boise.

Idaho Labor reporting employers’ head counts in ranges and says its top 10 list does not include one employer that declined to have its employment disclosed.

1. Coming in first, with 16,000-16,999 employees, is St. Luke’s Health System. Based in Boise, the nonprofit health system has hospitals and clinics located around the state. St. Luke’s began construction in September to expand its flagship campus in downtown Boise.

2. Arkansas-based grocery giant Walmart has 9,000-9,999 employees across Idaho, most of whom stock shelves, work checkout lines or unload trucks.

3. Next is Micron with 5,000-5,999 employees. The memory-chip making company is headquartered in Southeast Boise, where it operates its principal research and development center and is building a $15 billion plant for memory manufacturing. Micron is the largest for-profit employer based in Idaho. It reported having about 7,000 workers in the Treasure Valley in 2022, but in February began laying off workers companywide.

4. Saint Alphonsus Health System, a Catholic health care ministry, also has 5,000-5,999 employees in the state. The nonprofit health system operates its flagship hospital, the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise.

5. Albertsons, the Boise grocery chain, has 5,000-5,999 employees at stores around the state. The company, founded by Joe Albertson, opened its first store at 16th and State streets in Boise in 1939. Albertons announced plans to merge with Cincinnati supermarket chain Kroger last year, and the two companies are working to win federal regulators’ approval.

6. The contractor that manages the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Battelle Energy Alliance, comes in next, with 5,000-5,999 employees.

7. Boise State University also reported having 5,000-5,999 employees. Its campus, home to over 26,000 students, runs along the banks of the Boise River.

8. In Meridian, West Ada School District comes in next with 4,000-4,999 employees. The school district has 58 schools and nearly 39,000 students in southern Idaho.

9. The Boise School District came in ninth with 3,000-3,999 employees. The district has 51 schools and 23,270 students.

10. Coeur d’Alene-based Kootenai Health had 3,000-3,999 employees. The health system serves patients from hospital and clinics in north Idaho, eastern Washington and Montana.

For ‘high-paying jobs’ at Boise fab, Micron will work to entice veterans, women, Latinos

Boise pyrotechnic firm says city unfairly denied Gowen Thunder permit. What happened?

State tells Saint Alphonsus it has 1 year to gain back full trauma-center designation

CWI, a 2-year college, wanted to offer an inexpensive bachelor’s degree. BSU resisted