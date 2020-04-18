We Think Kri-Kri Milk Industry (ATH:KRI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. (ATH:KRI) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kri-Kri Milk Industry's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Kri-Kri Milk Industry had €12.8m of debt, up from €9.80m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has €14.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €1.36m net cash.

A Look At Kri-Kri Milk Industry's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kri-Kri Milk Industry had liabilities of €24.6m due within a year, and liabilities of €21.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €14.2m and €32.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Kri-Kri Milk Industry's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the €153.8m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Kri-Kri Milk Industry boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Kri-Kri Milk Industry grew its EBIT by 20% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kri-Kri Milk Industry's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Kri-Kri Milk Industry may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Kri-Kri Milk Industry's free cash flow amounted to 31% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.