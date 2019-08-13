We Think Kri-Kri Milk Industry (ATH:KRI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Kri-Kri Milk Industry S.A. (ATH:KRI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Kri-Kri Milk Industry

How Much Debt Does Kri-Kri Milk Industry Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kri-Kri Milk Industry had debt of €9.20m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €10.4m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €13.2m in cash, so it actually has €3.97m net cash.

ATSE:KRI Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

How Strong Is Kri-Kri Milk Industry's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kri-Kri Milk Industry had liabilities of €23.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €19.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €13.2m and €25.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €3.78m.

Since publicly traded Kri-Kri Milk Industry shares are worth a total of €168.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kri-Kri Milk Industry also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Kri-Kri Milk Industry has boosted its EBIT by 47%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kri-Kri Milk Industry can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Kri-Kri Milk Industry may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Kri-Kri Milk Industry recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Kri-Kri Milk Industry's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €4.0m. And we liked the look of last year's 47% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Kri-Kri Milk Industry's use of debt is risky. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Kri-Kri Milk Industry insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.