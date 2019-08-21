We Think KROMI Logistik (ETR:K1R) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies KROMI Logistik AG (ETR:K1R) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is KROMI Logistik's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that KROMI Logistik had €11.1m of debt in December 2018, down from €11.9m, one year before. However, it does have €618.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €10.5m.

How Strong Is KROMI Logistik's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that KROMI Logistik had liabilities of €19.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of €2.97m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €618.0k in cash and €14.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €7.06m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because KROMI Logistik is worth €30.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is KROMI Logistik's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year KROMI Logistik actually shrunk its revenue by 3.9%, to €77m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, KROMI Logistik had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost €564k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of-€3.0m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how KROMI Logistik's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

