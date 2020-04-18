We Think Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Kuehne + Nagel International

What Is Kuehne + Nagel International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Kuehne + Nagel International had debt of CHF412.0m, up from CHF351.0m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CHF965.0m in cash, so it actually has CHF553.0m net cash.

SWX:KNIN Historical Debt April 18th 2020 More

How Strong Is Kuehne + Nagel International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kuehne + Nagel International had liabilities of CHF4.93b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CHF2.57b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF965.0m as well as receivables valued at CHF4.08b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CHF2.46b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Kuehne + Nagel International has a titanic market capitalization of CHF16.9b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kuehne + Nagel International also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Kuehne + Nagel International grew its EBIT by 3.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kuehne + Nagel International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Kuehne + Nagel International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Kuehne + Nagel International recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.