We Think La Forestière Equatoriale (EPA:FORE) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, La Forestière Equatoriale SA (EPA:FORE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for La Forestière Equatoriale

What Is La Forestière Equatoriale's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 La Forestière Equatoriale had debt of XOF31.9b, up from XOF22.1b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of XOF6.32b, its net debt is less, at about XOF25.6b.

ENXTPA:FORE Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is La Forestière Equatoriale's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that La Forestière Equatoriale had liabilities of XOF62.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of XOF3.17b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of XOF6.32b and XOF13.6b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total XOF45.5b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of XOF64.0b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since La Forestière Equatoriale will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, La Forestière Equatoriale saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, La Forestière Equatoriale had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at XOF1.1b. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled XOF4.5b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how La Forestière Equatoriale's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.