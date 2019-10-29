We Think Lifestyle International Holdings (HKG:1212) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (HKG:1212) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lifestyle International Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Lifestyle International Holdings had HK$16.2b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$9.29b, its net debt is less, at about HK$6.87b.

How Healthy Is Lifestyle International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Lifestyle International Holdings had liabilities of HK$5.06b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$13.1b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$9.29b as well as receivables valued at HK$175.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$8.65b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of HK$12.6b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Lifestyle International Holdings's net debt is 2.8 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 1k times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Importantly Lifestyle International Holdings's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lifestyle International Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.