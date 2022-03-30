We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock is up 568% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Lightwave Logic's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for Lightwave Logic

How Long Is Lightwave Logic's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2021, Lightwave Logic had US$23m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$11m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Lightwave Logic's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Lightwave Logic didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 119% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Lightwave Logic due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Lightwave Logic Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Lightwave Logic shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lightwave Logic has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b and burnt through US$11m last year, which is 1.0% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Lightwave Logic's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Lightwave Logic's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Lightwave Logic (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Images of street, police on day two of Shanghai lockdown

    Images of police in PPE and a street in Shanghai as the city records a steep climb in Covid-19 cases Tuesday. Millions are enduring a second day of lockdown after authorities effectively split the country's biggest urban area in two, with residents of the city's eastern half confined to their homes for four days and subjected to mandatory testing. China reported 6,886 domestic Covid cases nationwide on Tuesday, with more than 4,400 of them detected in Shanghai, now the centre of the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. DURATION: 00:28

  • U.S. to Probe If Asian Factories Are Evading Solar Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is launching an investigation into whether Chinese solar-equipment manufacturers are evading tariffs by sending components to other Asian nations for assembly before exporting the finished products.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden

  • Tellurian's first LNG terminal starts construction

    "Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing."

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • One Injured in West Melbourne plane crash

    One person was injured Tuesday afternoon when the plane he was in crashed just short of the runway at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Electric buses are proving problematic for Bloomington Transit. Could they better serve schools?

    The MCCSC recently received funds from the EPA to purchase four new electric buses, which will protect kids from exposure to exhaust emissions.

  • Avolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia

    Russian airlines could be frozen out of the aircraft leasing market well beyond the Ukraine conflict, one of the industry's biggest players warned on Tuesday, blaming what executives have described as a default involving hundreds of Western jets. Global leasing companies had until Monday to sever ties with Russian carriers under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but executives say only a fraction of the more than 400 jets directly involved have been returned. Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon, the world's second-largest leasing firm, told Reuters its own risk is limited, with a net exposure of below $200 million on 10 jets still blocked in Russia after it recovered four aircraft.

  • Nvidia is the most important tech company on planet: analyst

    The bullish vibes continue to surround Nvidia.

  • At US$94.82, Is Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Shutterstock, Inc. ( NYSE:SSTK ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Shiba Inu Transaction Volume Soars 288% As Price Rallies by 21%

    While the on-chain data seems to be indicating no such immense change in investors’ behavior, Shiba Inu has undoubtedly made a mark on the market today.

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • Crude Oil Markets Take a Plunge

    Crude oil markets have gotten hit during the trading session on Monday, as hints of a potential Iranian deal hit the wires.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari raises $77.5 million Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has raised a total of $77.5 million for its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. Co-founder and CEO Reymund Rollan told TechCrunch that GrowSari raised again because it wants to expand its fintech offerings for store owners and build its supplier marketplace, including commodities.