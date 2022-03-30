We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock is up 568% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Lightwave Logic's cash burn is. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Lightwave Logic's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2021, Lightwave Logic had US$23m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$11m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Lightwave Logic's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Lightwave Logic didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 119% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Lightwave Logic due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Lightwave Logic Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Lightwave Logic shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lightwave Logic has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b and burnt through US$11m last year, which is 1.0% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Lightwave Logic's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Lightwave Logic's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Lightwave Logic (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

