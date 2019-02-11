What We Think Of Linocraft Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8383) Investment Potential

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Linocraft Holdings Limited (HKG:8383) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Linocraft Holdings:

0.094 = RM10m ÷ (RM230m – RM110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

Therefore, Linocraft Holdings has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Does Linocraft Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Linocraft Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Commercial Services industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Linocraft Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Linocraft Holdings’s current ROCE of 9.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 23%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Linocraft Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Linocraft Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Linocraft Holdings has total liabilities of RM110m and total assets of RM230m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. Linocraft Holdings’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.