“What you think I’m playing”: Man allegedly set fire to kitchen during argument with ex-girlfriend

Memphis Police arrested a man after he allegedly set fire to a home during an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

The incident happened May 5 at a duplex in the 1900 block of Farrington.

According to a police affidavit, Memphis Fire crews responded to a an alarm and found gasoline poured on the kitchen floor.

An investigation revealed a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend, identified as Ladell Covington.

Covington allegedly said, “I will burn this **** down,” according to police.

He then went outside and removed a gas cap from a lawnmower before dumping the gasoline on the kitchen floor, according to the affidavit.

Covington allegedly threatened to light the gas on fire with toilet paper and a cigarette lighter.

Records show Covington said, “What you think I’m playing,” before igniting the toilet paper then chasing the victim.

His ex-girlfriend ran from the scene to get help from a neighbor.

The duplex wasn’t damaged during the incident.

The victim gave a written statement documenting abusive behavior and threats made by Covington, police said.

He’s charged with attempted aggravated arson.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: