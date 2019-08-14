We Think Maan Aluminium (NSE:MAANALU) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Maan Aluminium Limited (NSE:MAANALU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Maan Aluminium's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Maan Aluminium had debt of ₹525.8m, up from ₹398.3m in one year. However, it also had ₹18.2m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹507.6m.

How Strong Is Maan Aluminium's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Maan Aluminium had liabilities of ₹757.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹61.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹18.2m as well as receivables valued at ₹822.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹21.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Maan Aluminium could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Maan Aluminium's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.5, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that Maan Aluminium grew its EBIT a smooth 44% over the last twelve months. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Maan Aluminium will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Maan Aluminium actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.