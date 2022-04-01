We Think Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Major Drilling Group International

What Is Major Drilling Group International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of January 2022, Major Drilling Group International had CA$50.0m of debt, up from CA$15.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CA$78.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$28.3m net cash.

How Strong Is Major Drilling Group International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Major Drilling Group International had liabilities of CA$89.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$79.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$78.3m as well as receivables valued at CA$88.2m due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

This state of affairs indicates that Major Drilling Group International's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the CA$987.1m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Major Drilling Group International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Major Drilling Group International grew its EBIT by 361% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Major Drilling Group International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Major Drilling Group International may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Major Drilling Group International generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Major Drilling Group International's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of CA$28.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CA$48m, being 89% of its EBIT. So we don't think Major Drilling Group International's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Major Drilling Group International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

