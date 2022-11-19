Do You Think Marriott International (MAR) Will Go From Losing Money to Raking in Profits Post-COVID?

LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its October 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The results in October were excellent, and its LRT Economic Moat strategy returned 7.38%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

LRT Capital discussed stocks like Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the investor letter. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) operates as a global hospitality company. On November 16, 2022, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) stock closed at $161.60 per share. One-month return of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was 9.54% and its shares gained 3.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has a market capitalization of $51.153 billion.

LRT Capital made the following comment about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in its October investor letter:

"Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is the world’s largest hotel company followed closely by Hilton (HLT) and Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG). The company owns a portfolio of brands from the low end (Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, Aloft), through the mid-tier (Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels), to the luxury high end (JW Marriot, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis). In total the company had 7,642 properties with over 1.4 million rooms as of the end of Q1 2021. The majority (85%) of Marriott’s revenue comes from hotels in the United States, with the rest almost evenly split between Asia Pacific and Europe. Like it’s smaller peer, Hilton, the company today is almost exclusively a manager and franchisor of hotels, not a hotel owner. The company owns 66 hotels, manages 2,083 and franchises 5,493. Like all franchise-based businesses Marriott requires very little capital to grow as it utilizes the investment capital of its hotel-owners/partners to expand. Marriott currently faces a difficult operating environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty about the future of business travel. However, the company is an excellent operator with a somewhat leveraged capital structure (the company acquired Starwood Properties in late 2016) – if pent-up demand for travel materializes post-Covid, as we expect it will, the company will quickly go from losing money to raking in profits."

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 51 hedge fund portfolios held Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) at the end of the third quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter.

