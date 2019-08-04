What We Think Of Marshalls plc’s (LON:MSLH) Investment Potential

Today we are going to look at Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Marshalls:

0.18 = UK£65m ÷ (UK£506m - UK£135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Marshalls has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Marshalls's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Marshalls's ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Basic Materials industry. Independently of how Marshalls compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Marshalls's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Marshalls.

Do Marshalls's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Marshalls has total assets of UK£506m and current liabilities of UK£135m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Marshalls's ROCE

Overall, Marshalls has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Marshalls out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.