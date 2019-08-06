We Think MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for MAV Beauty Brands

How Much Debt Does MAV Beauty Brands Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that MAV Beauty Brands had US$110.2m of debt in March 2019, down from US$184.8m, one year before. However, it does have US$4.32m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$105.9m.

TSX:MAV Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

A Look At MAV Beauty Brands's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, MAV Beauty Brands had liabilities of US$18.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$123.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$4.32m in cash and US$18.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$119.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$195.0m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on MAV Beauty Brands's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about MAV Beauty Brands's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.1 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that MAV Beauty Brands grew its EBIT a smooth 61% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MAV Beauty Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.