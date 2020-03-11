'I think men are confused': Weinstein says he had 'wonderful times' with rape victims in rambling MeToo rant at sentencing

Harvey Weinstein arrives to the courthouse on 24 February 2020 in New York City: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

In a rambling statement to the court ahead of his sentencing, convicted sex offender Howard Weinstein, claimed that thousands of people would say great things about him, while also expressing remorse for his victims.

The former Hollywood producer, sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for first degree sexual assault and third degree rape, addressed the six women who testified against him — who were seated in the front row of the court.

The atmosphere was tense, and the room silent, as he spoke from his wheelchair in a low, gravelly voice.

“First of all to all the women who testified, I have great remorse for all of you,” he said. “We may have different truths but I have remorse... for all of you and for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in this country,” he said, referring to the MeToo movement.

Weinstein’s victims, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, had both given victim impact statements earlier in the morning’s proceedings, in addition to their trial testimony.

Despite this, Weinstein claimed that he thought their relationships were “a serious friendship”.

“I’m not going to say these aren’t great people. I had a wonderful time with these people. I'm totally confused, men are confused about all of this issue,” he continued, referring again to the MeToo movement.

“I think about the thousands of men and women who are losing due process, and I’m worried about this country.”

#HarveyWeinstein expressed being confused about the nature of the relationships, suggesting he believed the encounters were consensual.



"I'm totally confused, men are confused about all of this issue." — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) March 11, 2020

Weinstein then began to get personal, and spoke about his family. “Yes, I got in fights with my brother; yes, I said bad things to people, but there are so many people – thousands of people – who would say great things about me.”

“I would do a lot of things over. I would care less about the movies, and care more about my children and my family,” he continued.

He then revealed that he has had no communication with his adult children since the allegations about his behaviour first surfaced in The New Yorker and The New York Times. “I may never see my children again,” he told the courtroom.

Continuing, he said: “I went to extraordinary lengths to hide my extramarital affairs.” He added that he regretted them. He also claimed that neither of his ex-wives, Georgina Chapman and Eve Chilton Weinstein, had any idea about them.

Takeaways from Harvey’s self-serving statement to court:

He was “totally confused” by his relationship with the women.

He feels “remorse” for all of the men and women wrapped up in the movement.

His daughters haven’t spoken to him since The New Yorker article in 2017. — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 11, 2020

Weinstein also expressed regret about his behaviour, saying: “I understand, I empathise,” and “I’ve learned so many things.”

In an attempt to reestablish some semblance of good character in front of Justice James Burke, he also listed his charitable contributions to post-9/11 and Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts, as well as schools for which he raised money.

Losing his train of thought at one point, he regrouped and ended by saying: “I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deep in my heart. I’m really trying to be a better person.”

