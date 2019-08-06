We Think MG International (EPA:ALMGI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that MG International (EPA:ALMGI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MG International Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 MG International had €8.39m of debt, an increase on €7.77m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €2.64m, its net debt is less, at about €5.75m.

How Strong Is MG International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MG International had liabilities of €11.1m due within a year, and liabilities of €6.52m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.64m as well as receivables valued at €4.05m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €10.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €15.9m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

MG International's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 28.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is well worth noting that MG International's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 60% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since MG International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, MG International burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.