We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Molina Healthcare's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Molina Healthcare had US$2.13b of debt, up from US$1.81b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.85b in cash, so it actually has US$4.72b net cash.

How Healthy Is Molina Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Molina Healthcare had liabilities of US$5.71b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.45b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.85b as well as receivables valued at US$1.86b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$546.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Molina Healthcare has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Molina Healthcare has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Molina Healthcare's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 26% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Molina Healthcare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Molina Healthcare has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Molina Healthcare recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Molina Healthcare has US$4.72b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 80% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.1b. So we don't have any problem with Molina Healthcare's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Molina Healthcare , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

