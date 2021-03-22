Do you think Monopoly cards are way outdated? Here’s how you can help change them

Maddie Capron
·3 min read

Monopoly is updating its cards for the first time in 85 years — and you can help change them.

Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, announced last week that it would be changing all 16 of its community chest cards.

“Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh,” Hasbro said in a news release. “And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term ‘community’ has taken on a whole new meaning.”

People can vote on how the cards will be updated by picking between two options on monopolycommunitychest.com.

The new cards could include scenarios such as donating blood, shopping local and learning a new language.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” Eric Nyman, Hasbro’s chief consumer officer, said in the news release. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards.”

Monopoly’s refresher comes about a month after Hasbro announced it would rebrand its iconic Mr. Potato Head toy as a gender-free Potato Head.

At the time, the company said the toy needed a modern makeover, McClatchy News reported.

Some fans of Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head lashed out and said the updates were part of “cancel culture” and unnecessary.

“So I just found out that Monopoly is changing the Community Chest cards to remove ‘outdated concepts,’” one person said on Twitter. “Once again, I don’t see the point, but sure I guess.”

Here’s what some other people had to say about the change.

Recommended Stories

  • Monopoly is eliminating beauty contest ‘Community Chest’ cards as it updates for modern players

    The 85-year-old board game joins other iconic toy and game brands that are changing to keep up with modern players.

  • After 86 Years, Monopoly Is Making a Huge Rule Change

    One of the game's classic features is getting an update.

  • Lazy sea lion waits to catch a wave into the ocean

    Sea lions are like the puppy dogs of the ocean. They are comical and endearing and they are a highlight for any visitor lucky enough to spend time in the Galapagos Islands. Sea lions inhabit almost every rocky shore and sandy beach on the islands. They bask in the sun during the day and sleep on almost any flat surface in the night, including benches and picnic tables, as well as moored boats. They venture into the ocean for several hours each day to hunt for fish, eels, and octopus. They return with a full belly and stretch out again for yet another nap. They grow large, often weighing well over 150kg (330lbs) and moving around on land requires a lot of effort. Even though they are cumbersome on land, they are surprisingly graceful in the water. Their flippers propel them with amazing speed and agility. These comical animals are adorably clumsy as they walk on their flippers, dragging their ample bellies along the sand and over the rocks. They waddle from side to side as they move and you can't help but laugh as you watch. This large sea lion has decided it is time to go out hunting and she makes her way to the shoreline with true determination. She stops just as she reaches the water and she dips her head under. As if she has no more energy, she lies flat and waits. After a few moments, it becomes clear that she will not walk the last few steps to the water. She waits until the next wave washes over her and lifts her off the sand. She pushes with her flippers and lets the ocean do the work, carrying her out to water that is deep enough for her to swim in. Triumphantly, she pokes her head up from the waves to steal a last glance at those who watched and possibly doubted her resolve. She is floating and she quickly disappears from sight. These sea lions are among the most loveable in the animal world, reminding us of our canine companions, but they are truly wild animals and they cannot be approached closely by humans without great risk. It is fine to watch them from a respectable distance, but they are quick to reprimand anyone careless enough to get too close.

  • Guzman becomes Small Business Administration chief

    Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the swearing in ceremony.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:PPH)?

    Pushpay Holdings Limited ( NZSE:PPH ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise...

  • US privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups urge ban on 'surveillance advertising'

    Ahead of another big tech versus Congress "grab your popcorn" grilling session, scheduled for March 25 -- when U.S. lawmakers will once again question the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter on the unlovely topic of misinformation -- a coalition of organizations across the privacy, antitrust, consumer protection and civil rights spaces has called for a ban on "surveillance advertising", further amplifying the argument that "big tech's toxic business model is undermining democracy". The close to 40-strong coalition behind this latest call to ban "creepy ads" which rely on the mass tracking and profiling of web users in order to target them with behavioral ads includes the American Economic Liberties Project, the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, the Center for Digital Democracy, the Center for Humane Technology, Epic.org, Fair Vote, Media Matters for America, the Tech Transparency Project and The Real Facebook Oversight Board, to name a few.

  • Made for Love Trailer: Cristin Milioti Gets a Mind of Her Own in HBO Max's Black Mirror-y Sci-Fi Comedy

    You know how they say married couples sometimes share the same brain? Yeah, well, HBO Max’s new series Made for Love is taking that idea literally. The streamer has announced a premiere date for the sci-fi comedy — it debuts Thursday, April 1 with the first three episodes — and also released a new full-length […]

  • Billionaire’s Drab Clothing Firm Becomes a Sportswear Sensation

    (Bloomberg) -- When it comes to Japanese retail billionaires, the first name that springs to mind might be Tadashi Yanai, the entrepreneur behind the Uniqlo brand and the nation’s richest man.But there’s another founder who’s drawing attention as one of his biggest companies transforms in the country.Yoshio Tsuchiya’s Workman Co. has expanded beyond its roots as a maker of drab uniforms for laborers into low-cost but functional sportswear and outdoor gear. The evolution has won praise from investors, analysts and even Fast Retailing Co.’s Yanai, who says the company has created a “new market,” although other observers question whether the positive momentum has reached its limit.Workman’s shares have more than quadrupled since the start of 2018, despite paring some of their gains recently. That boosted Tsuchiya and his family’s stake in the company alone to about $4.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For one analyst, the retailer has the potential to really take off when the country gets clear of the Covid-19 pandemic.“It’s one of the more exciting stories in Japanese retail” once things get back to normal, said Ruhell Amin, global head of retail equity research at William O’Neil & Co. in London.Tsuchiya opened Workman’s first store in 1979 when he was in his late 40s. The company specialized in work clothing for construction laborers, a booming business in the country’s bubble economy of the 1980s.In 2016, Workman moved into low-cost outdoor gear before opening its first WORKMAN Plus store two years later to focus on sports and outdoor clothing. The company had 632 regular stores and 269 WORKMAN Plus shops across Japan as of March 10, often in areas where blue-collar workers live.One popular product is a waterproof jacket that costs 3,900 yen ($36), much lower than comparable offerings by other companies. A “climb light jacket” from The North Face, for example, retails for 33,000 yen.“Because our clothes were originally designed to suit workers, they weren’t inferior to sportswear in functionality, and most importantly, they could be made at cheap prices,” Tetsuo Tsuchiya, a family member and senior managing director at Workman, said in an interview with ITmedia Business Online in January. “We realized that was Workman’s strength.”Richard Kaye, a portfolio manager at Comgest Asset Management Japan Ltd., which owns Workman shares, said the quality of the company’s products can be better than more expensive brands because of its established supply chain.The apparel maker boasts “high performance at one-half to one-third the cost of famous brands,” Ryozo Minagawa, a senior analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Tokyo, wrote in a November note. It has “no competition” in the cheap sportswear segment, he wrote.“I want them to keep it up -- competition is a source of development,” Fast Retailing’s Yanai told reporters following an earnings release in October when asked about the threat of Workman. “We created a new market and so has Workman,” he said. “The clothes have functionality and I think they’re very good.”But others, such as Citigroup Inc., say that while Workman has performed strongly in casual wear, growth in the category may be hitting a wall.“It seems that the boost generated by the expansion of the existing format to include casual wear is reaching its limit,” Citigroup analyst Yingqiu Zhang wrote in a note this month after the company’s same-store sales for February fell 3.7% year on year, the first such decline since September 2017.Workman declined to make any of the company’s executives available for an interview. Beisia Group, which is behind the family’s various businesses, declined to make Yoshio Tsuchiya available for an interview. The 88-year-old entrepreneur, who rarely speaks to media, established a supermarket operator in the late 1950s and built it into a retail empire with Workman as the flagship listed entity.The conglomerate counts home-center chain Cainz Co., shopping-center operator Beisia Co. and Workman as the largest of its 28 companies, according to a Toyo Keizai report in December. They’re followed by convenience-store operator Save On Corp., consumer-electronics retailer Beisia Denki Co. and car-goods shop Auto R’s Co.Those six chains account for 90% of the group’s revenue, according to the Toyo Keizai report. In an interview for the article, Tsuchiya said the group’s sales topped 1 trillion yen for the first time in the 12 months ended October.Tsuchiya and his family may be worth more than $8 billion when its holdings in the other group companies, which are privately held, are also included. That makes them among the richest people in Japan, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But the family’s gains have grown harder to come by in recent months, with Workman shares losing more than a fifth of their value from a recent high in July.William O’Neil has removed Workman’s stock from its firm’s “focus” basket in the recent selloff, but Amin says that’s just because it’s going through a “technical breakdown.”The company, meanwhile, is set for a new challenge. It plans to open a new category of stores called WORKMAN Girl, which offer casual and outdoor gear for women. It has only one such store and aims to launch 399 more in 10 years.Over the longer term, Workman’s prospects remain good, according to Amin.“It’s a great company, well-managed with a clear, unique focus,” he said. “Sales growth has been phenomenal on a month-on-month basis over the past three to four years,” he said. “Clearly they’ve been doing something well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Popular spring break beach towns have few COVID-19 restrictions

    The CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for beaches suggest visitors wear masks and maintain social distancing, but not all spring break hot spots require it.

  • Legend: Bar Fght (Uk)

    From Academy Award® winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) comes the true story of the rise and fall of London’s most notorious gangsters, Reggie and Ron Kray, both portrayed by Tom Hardy in an amazing double performance. Legend is a classic crime thriller taking us into the secret history of the 1960s and the extraordinary events that secured the infamy of the Kray twins.

  • Zero perfect brackets left in March Madness tournament

    It's only in the second round of the March Madness tournament, but after a series of upsets there are no perfect brackets remaining, according to NCAA.com. CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander joins CBSN with a recap.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Who is the Boston marathon bomber and does he face the death penalty?

    After a decision by the Supreme Court, the convicted terrorist’s death sentence may be reinstated after all

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser