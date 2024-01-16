Think your monthly bills are high? See which Florida city is highest and how we rank in US
Bills. Love them or hate them, they're a fact a life.
But how do household bills in Florida compare to other states?
A study by doxo found Florida ranks 17th out of the 50 states when it comes to monthly household expenses.
What household expenses were calculated in the study?
The 10 most common household bills used in doxo's study included: mortgage; rent; auto loan; utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling); auto insurance; cable and internet; health insurance (consumer paid portion); mobile phone; alarm and security; and life insurance.
How much do Florida households spend on expenses?
The study found that, on average, Florida’s household expenses are $2,112 per month, making Florida bills $792 per year higher than the U.S. average.
That comes to $25,349 per year on bills.
Florida households spend 42% of their income on household costs, doxo said.
What's the national average for household expenses?
The national average for household expenses was $2,046, according to doxo.
Florida’s household expenses, on average, are 3.2% higher than the national average.
Average Florida spending on monthly bills compared to national average
Most bills in Florida hover around the national average, with Florida residents paying higher than the national average for these expenses, according to doxo:
Mortgage: $1,463, 11 percent higher than national average of $1,321
Rent: $1,331, 12 percent higher than national average of $1,191
Auto loan: $491, 5 percent higher than national average of $467
Auto insurance: $238, 15 percent higher than national average of $207
Life insurance: $105, 18 percent higher than national average of $89
Florida residents pay lower than the national average for these expenses:
Utilities: $335, 5 percent lower than the national average of $351
Cable and internet: $113, 4 percent lower than the national average of $118
Health insurance: $110, 8 percent lower than the national average of $120
Mobile phone: $107, 10 percent lower than the national average of $119
Alarm and security: $77, 8 percent lower than the national average of $84
What are the top 10 most expensive areas in Florida when it comes to household bills?
The top 10 most expensive cities in Florida for household bills are:
Pembroke Pines: $3,035 per month
Saint Johns: $2,782
Windermere $2,773
Wellington $2,755
Oviedo $2,751
Lithia $2,721
Jacksonville Beach: $2,715
Key West $2,709
Miami: $2,667
Pompano Beach: $2,650
What Florida cities are the most affordable for household bills?
Monticello $1,346
Avon Park: $1,385
Marianna: $1,404
Bonifay: $1,421
North Fort Myers: $1,424
Zephyrhills: $1,429
Sebring: $1,442
Live Oak: $1,454
Brooksville: $1,455
Quincy: $1,509
Top 10 most expensive counties in Florida for household expenses
Monroe
Saint Johns
Miami Dade
Broward
Walton
Palm Beach
Clay
Okaloosa
Seminole
Collier
Least expensive counties in Florida for household expenses
Jackson
Holmes
Dixie
Jefferson
Putnam
Suwannee
Highlands
Gadsden
Washington
Desoto
Top 10 most expensive states for household bills
Hawaii: $3,070 per month
California: $2,838 per month
New Jersey: $2,727 per month
Massachusetts: $2,656 per month
Maryland: $2,569 per month
Connecticut: $2,504 per month
New York: $2,495 per month
Washington: $2,468 per month
Colorado: $2,413 per month
Alaska: $2,335 per month
10 least expensive states for household bills
West Virginia: $1,530 per month
Mississippi: $1,616 per month
Arkansas: $1,635 per month
Oklahoma: $1,705 per month
Kentucky: $1,710 per month
Indiana: $1,721 per month
South Dakota: $1,743 per month
New Mexico: $1,756 per month
Missouri: $1,766 per month
Alabama: $1,772 per month
