Think your monthly bills are high? See which Florida city is highest and how we rank in US

Bills. Love them or hate them, they're a fact a life.

But how do household bills in Florida compare to other states?

A study by doxo found Florida ranks 17th out of the 50 states when it comes to monthly household expenses.

Who is doxo? According to its website, doxo "was founded on the simple idea that there should be an easy and more secure way for consumers to pay all of their bills through a single account, with any payment method, on any device."

The company's mission is to "simplify and reduce the anxiety of staying on top of bills, empowering consumers to improve their financial health."

What household expenses were calculated in the study?

The 10 most common household bills used in doxo's study included: mortgage; rent; auto loan; utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling); auto insurance; cable and internet; health insurance (consumer paid portion); mobile phone; alarm and security; and life insurance.

How much do Florida households spend on expenses?

The study found that, on average, Florida’s household expenses are $2,112 per month, making Florida bills $792 per year higher than the U.S. average.

That comes to $25,349 per year on bills.

Florida households spend 42% of their income on household costs, doxo said.

What's the national average for household expenses?

The national average for household expenses was $2,046, according to doxo.

Florida’s household expenses, on average, are 3.2% higher than the national average.

Average Florida spending on monthly bills compared to national average

Most bills in Florida hover around the national average, with Florida residents paying higher than the national average for these expenses, according to doxo:

Mortgage: $1,463, 11 percent higher than national average of $1,321

Rent: $1,331, 12 percent higher than national average of $1,191

Auto loan: $491, 5 percent higher than national average of $467

Auto insurance: $238, 15 percent higher than national average of $207

Life insurance: $105, 18 percent higher than national average of $89

Florida residents pay lower than the national average for these expenses:

Utilities: $335, 5 percent lower than the national average of $351

Cable and internet: $113, 4 percent lower than the national average of $118

Health insurance: $110, 8 percent lower than the national average of $120

Mobile phone: $107, 10 percent lower than the national average of $119

Alarm and security: $77, 8 percent lower than the national average of $84

What are the top 10 most expensive areas in Florida when it comes to household bills?

The top 10 most expensive cities in Florida for household bills are:

Pembroke Pines: $3,035 per month Saint Johns: $2,782 Windermere $2,773 Wellington $2,755 Oviedo $2,751 Lithia $2,721 Jacksonville Beach: $2,715 Key West $2,709 Miami: $2,667 Pompano Beach: $2,650

What Florida cities are the most affordable for household bills?

Monticello $1,346 Avon Park: $1,385 Marianna: $1,404 Bonifay: $1,421 North Fort Myers: $1,424 Zephyrhills: $1,429 Sebring: $1,442 Live Oak: $1,454 Brooksville: $1,455 Quincy: $1,509

Top 10 most expensive counties in Florida for household expenses

Monroe Saint Johns Miami Dade Broward Walton Palm Beach Clay Okaloosa Seminole Collier

Least expensive counties in Florida for household expenses

Jackson Holmes Dixie Jefferson Putnam Suwannee Highlands Gadsden Washington Desoto

Top 10 most expensive states for household bills

Hawaii: $3,070 per month

California: $2,838 per month

New Jersey: $2,727 per month

Massachusetts: $2,656 per month

Maryland: $2,569 per month

Connecticut: $2,504 per month

New York: $2,495 per month

Washington: $2,468 per month

Colorado: $2,413 per month

Alaska: $2,335 per month

10 least expensive states for household bills

West Virginia: $1,530 per month

Mississippi: $1,616 per month

Arkansas: $1,635 per month

Oklahoma: $1,705 per month

Kentucky: $1,710 per month

Indiana: $1,721 per month

South Dakota: $1,743 per month

New Mexico: $1,756 per month

Missouri: $1,766 per month

Alabama: $1,772 per month

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Household expenses: Florida US ranking, highest, lowest cities