Think your monthly bills are high? See which Florida city is highest and how we rank in US

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·3 min read
1

Bills. Love them or hate them, they're a fact a life.

But how do household bills in Florida compare to other states?

A study by doxo found Florida ranks 17th out of the 50 states when it comes to monthly household expenses.

Who is doxo? According to its website, doxo "was founded on the simple idea that there should be an easy and more secure way for consumers to pay all of their bills through a single account, with any payment method, on any device."

The company's mission is to "simplify and reduce the anxiety of staying on top of bills, empowering consumers to improve their financial health."

What household expenses were calculated in the study?

The 10 most common household bills used in doxo's study included: mortgage; rent; auto loan; utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling); auto insurance; cable and internet; health insurance (consumer paid portion); mobile phone; alarm and security; and life insurance.

How much do Florida households spend on expenses?

The study found that, on average, Florida’s household expenses are $2,112 per month, making Florida bills $792 per year higher than the U.S. average.

That comes to $25,349 per year on bills.

Florida households spend 42% of their income on household costs, doxo said.

What's the national average for household expenses?

The national average for household expenses was $2,046, according to doxo.

Florida’s household expenses, on average, are 3.2% higher than the national average.

Average Florida spending on monthly bills compared to national average

Most bills in Florida hover around the national average, with Florida residents paying higher than the national average for these expenses, according to doxo:

  • Mortgage: $1,463, 11 percent higher than national average of $1,321

  • Rent: $1,331, 12 percent higher than national average of $1,191

  • Auto loan: $491, 5 percent higher than national average of $467

  • Auto insurance: $238, 15 percent higher than national average of $207

  • Life insurance: $105, 18 percent higher than national average of $89

Florida residents pay lower than the national average for these expenses:

  • Utilities: $335, 5 percent lower than the national average of $351

  • Cable and internet: $113, 4 percent lower than the national average of $118

  • Health insurance: $110, 8 percent lower than the national average of $120

  • Mobile phone: $107, 10 percent lower than the national average of $119

  • Alarm and security: $77, 8 percent lower than the national average of $84

What are the top 10 most expensive areas in Florida when it comes to household bills?

The top 10 most expensive cities in Florida for household bills are:

  1. Pembroke Pines: $3,035 per month

  2. Saint Johns: $2,782

  3. Windermere $2,773

  4. Wellington $2,755

  5. Oviedo $2,751

  6. Lithia $2,721

  7. Jacksonville Beach: $2,715

  8. Key West $2,709

  9. Miami: $2,667

  10. Pompano Beach: $2,650

What Florida cities are the most affordable for household bills?

  1. Monticello $1,346

  2. Avon Park: $1,385

  3. Marianna: $1,404

  4. Bonifay: $1,421

  5. North Fort Myers: $1,424

  6. Zephyrhills: $1,429

  7. Sebring: $1,442

  8. Live Oak: $1,454

  9. Brooksville: $1,455

  10. Quincy: $1,509

Top 10 most expensive counties in Florida for household expenses

  1. Monroe

  2. Saint Johns

  3. Miami Dade

  4. Broward

  5. Walton

  6. Palm Beach

  7. Clay

  8. Okaloosa

  9. Seminole

  10. Collier

Least expensive counties in Florida for household expenses

  1. Jackson

  2. Holmes

  3. Dixie

  4. Jefferson

  5. Putnam

  6. Suwannee

  7. Highlands

  8. Gadsden

  9. Washington

  10. Desoto

Top 10 most expensive states for household bills

  • Hawaii: $3,070 per month

  • California: $2,838 per month

  • New Jersey: $2,727 per month

  • Massachusetts: $2,656 per month

  • Maryland: $2,569 per month

  • Connecticut: $2,504 per month

  • New York: $2,495 per month

  • Washington: $2,468 per month

  • Colorado: $2,413 per month

  • Alaska: $2,335 per month

10 least expensive states for household bills

  • West Virginia: $1,530 per month

  • Mississippi: $1,616 per month

  • Arkansas: $1,635 per month

  • Oklahoma: $1,705 per month

  • Kentucky: $1,710 per month

  • Indiana: $1,721 per month

  • South Dakota: $1,743 per month

  • New Mexico: $1,756 per month

  • Missouri: $1,766 per month

  • Alabama: $1,772 per month

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Household expenses: Florida US ranking, highest, lowest cities

Recommended Stories