Do You Think The Mosaic Company (MOS) is Well Positioned in the Market?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased 11.95%, compared to a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Ariel Focus Fund highlighted stocks The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a crop nutrient manufacturer. On February 2, 2023, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stock closed at $50.85 per share. One-month return of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was 8.82%, and its shares gained 16.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a market capitalization of $17.313 billion.

Ariel Focus Fund made the following comment about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Producer and marketer of crop nutrients, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) also traded down on weaker than expected earnings. Volumes of both potash and phosphate missed consensus expectations, prices came in below and costs were higher than expected. Hurricane Ian also negatively impacted production. As a result, management lowered its outlook for weaker than expected pricing and volume. Meanwhile, MOS is paying down debt and continues to return significant capital to shareholders through buybacks. Given management’s disciplined approach towards capital allocation, we continue to believe the company is well positioned from a risk/reward standpoint."

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) at the end of the third quarter which was 50 in the previous quarter.

