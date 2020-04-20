What We Think Of Mowi ASA’s (OB:MOWI) Investment Potential

Today we are going to look at Mowi ASA (OB:MOWI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mowi:

0.12 = €590m ÷ (€5.8b - €776m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Mowi has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Mowi's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Mowi's ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Food industry. Separate from Mowi's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Mowi's current ROCE of 12% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 27% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Mowi's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OB:MOWI Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Mowi.

Mowi's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Mowi has total assets of €5.8b and current liabilities of €776m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Mowi's ROCE

Overall, Mowi has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.