We Think msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on msg life ag is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €14m ÷ (€99m - €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, msg life ag has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for msg life ag's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of msg life ag, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

msg life ag is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 35% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On msg life ag's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that msg life ag has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

msg life ag does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

