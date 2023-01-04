We Think MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MyHealthChecked:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = UK£2.7m ÷ (UK£14m - UK£5.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, MyHealthChecked has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MyHealthChecked, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that MyHealthChecked is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 32% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, MyHealthChecked is employing 279% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 38% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On MyHealthChecked's ROCE

Overall, MyHealthChecked gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And since the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with MyHealthChecked and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

