We Think MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
When Is Debt A Problem?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
View our latest analysis for MYR Group
What Is MYR Group's Net Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 MYR Group had US$106.5m of debt, an increase on US$61.0m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.36m, its net debt is less, at about US$102.1m.
A Look At MYR Group's Liabilities
The latest balance sheet data shows that MYR Group had liabilities of US$304.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$163.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.36m as well as receivables valued at US$498.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$34.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.
This surplus suggests that MYR Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
MYR Group has net debt of just 1.2 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 9.7 times, which is more than adequate. On the other hand, MYR Group's EBIT dived 12%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MYR Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, MYR Group burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.
Our View
MYR Group's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered cast it in a significantly better light. In particular, its interest cover was re-invigorating. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that MYR Group is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in MYR Group, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
