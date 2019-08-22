We Think Nan Nan Resources Enterprise (HKG:1229) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HKG:1229) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nan Nan Resources Enterprise's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise had debt of HK$286.2m, up from HK$247.2m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$339.1m in cash, so it actually has HK$52.8m net cash.

A Look At Nan Nan Resources Enterprise's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nan Nan Resources Enterprise had liabilities of HK$348.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$3.26m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$339.1m and HK$613.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$11.8m.

Of course, Nan Nan Resources Enterprise has a market capitalization of HK$156.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Nan Nan Resources Enterprise also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Nan Nan Resources Enterprise's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 57% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Nan Nan Resources Enterprise's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Nan Nan Resources Enterprise may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Nan Nan Resources Enterprise produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 55% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.