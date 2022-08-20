We Think Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Nano One Materials' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Nano One Materials had CA$48m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$10m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 4.7 years from June 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Nano One Materials' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Nano One Materials didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 76%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Nano One Materials To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Nano One Materials shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Nano One Materials has a market capitalisation of CA$338m and burnt through CA$10m last year, which is 3.0% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Nano One Materials' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Nano One Materials is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Nano One Materials has 5 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

