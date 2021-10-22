We Think Nearmap (ASX:NEA) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Nearmap (ASX:NEA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Nearmap's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Nearmap last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$126m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$2.8m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Nearmap will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Nearmap Growing?

Nearmap managed to reduce its cash burn by 93% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. And it could also show revenue growth of 17% in the same period. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Nearmap To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Nearmap seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nearmap has a market capitalisation of AU$1.1b and burnt through AU$2.8m last year, which is 0.3% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Nearmap's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Nearmap's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Notably, our data indicates that Nearmap insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

