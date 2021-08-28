We think this Nespresso machine beats Keurig—and you can get it for a steal at Macy's today

Your morning coffee routine is about to get a lot more enjoyable.

With sunrise happening later and later, is it time to upgrade your morning cup of Joe to something a little more motivational? We love single-serve coffee makers for their convenience and consistent results. Our favorite pod coffee maker is the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville, and right now, you can get a major deal on the near-identical model at Macy's.

At Macy's Ultimate Shopping Event, there are tons of deals on everything from fashion items to home goods—including the Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe coffee and espresso maker with Aerocinno frother bundle. It's marked down from its regular price of $299.99 to $229.99 on sale, plus an additional 10% off when you use the promo code ULTIMATE. That brings the total sale price down to just $206.99, a savings of $93.

You get the Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe coffee and espresso maker and the Aerocinno frother as part of this deal.

We tried the virtually identical Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker from Breville ($176.26) and dubbed it our favorite single-serve coffee maker. According to our cooking experts, this De'Longhi model brews the same way, it just has a few aesthetic differences. (The De'Longhi has a flat top instead of the Breville's round one, and a slightly smaller water tank.) When we tested the Breville model, we loved its is compact size and fast brew time. Both models use barcode technology to sense what type of capsule you have inserted and then spin the capsules up to 7,000 times per minute to extract every last bit of flavor from the coffee grounds and mix them thoroughly with hot water. The result is an optimal blend, every time. Our tester called it "exactly what we look for in a single-serve pod coffee machine."

Add the Aerocinno frother ($139 on its own) to the equation and you can get a coffee house feel by adding frothy foam on top. It's one of our favorite frothers for its quick and reliable performance and compact size. It's the perfect finishing touch—go all out and sprinkle chocolate or cinnamon, too! Put both machines together and you've got everything you need to make your mornings shine—and you're saving a bundle, too. The deal even comes with 14 Nespresso capsules to get you started. Bottom line: if you have been considering upgrading your old coffee maker or considering a good single-serve model, this deal is for you.

