We Think NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NIKE's Net Debt?

As you can see below, NIKE had US$9.42b of debt, at May 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$13.5b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$4.06b net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At NIKE's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that NIKE had liabilities of US$9.67b due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.3b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$13.5b in cash and US$4.46b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.03b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given NIKE has a humongous market capitalization of US$271.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, NIKE also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, NIKE grew its EBIT by 132% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NIKE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. NIKE may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, NIKE recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 80% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that NIKE has US$4.06b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 80% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$6.0b. So is NIKE's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with NIKE , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

