We Think Northgate (LON:NTG) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Northgate plc (LON:NTG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Northgate Carry?

As you can see below, Northgate had UK£473.6m of debt, at April 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has UK£35.7m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£437.8m.

How Healthy Is Northgate's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Northgate had liabilities of UK£130.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£434.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£35.7m in cash and UK£71.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£457.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's UK£432.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Northgate's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.6 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.0 times last year. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. One way Northgate could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 13%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Northgate can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.