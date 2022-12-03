Do You Think Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is an Attractive Investment?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge International Value Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the strategy outperformed its MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Index. Only the real estate sector contributed positively to the strategy’s performance in the quarter. At the same time, the significant detractors were the financials, health care, consumer discretionary, and industrials sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Investments highlighted stocks like Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is a fertilizer company. On December 1, 2022, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) stock closed at $78.56 per share. One-month return of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was 7.19% and its shares gained 16.59% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has a market capitalization of $41.141 billion.

ClearBridge Investments made the following comment about Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"However, we believe this is exactly the kind of environment that separates the highest-quality companies from their peers and allows them to strengthen their competitive positioning. For example, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), a Canadian fertilizer company, was a top contributor during the quarter. While the war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced the output of two of the world’s largest agricultural producers, Nutrien has benefited from a strong global agricultural cycle and from farmers seeking to increase their output and capitalize on higher agricultural prices."

soil, compost, plant, mix, potassium, phosphorus, nutrient, gardening, garden, nitrogen, green, pile, land, hands, grow, agriculture, field, pellets, chemical, humus,
soil, compost, plant, mix, potassium, phosphorus, nutrient, gardening, garden, nitrogen, green, pile, land, hands, grow, agriculture, field, pellets, chemical, humus,

Singkham/Shutterstock.com

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 52 hedge fund portfolios held Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) at the end of the third quarter which was 48 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in another article and shared the list of top losers on November 30. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research shielded FTX from a loss of up to $1 billion after a customer trade blew up a year before the exchange collapsed, report says

    Alameda aided FTX after a client's leveraged bet on a token ripped through buffers aimed at shielding the crypto exchange, FT reported.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2023?

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has been dead money for years. Its share price is down 25% over the past decade. But AT&T's recent success in getting out of the entertainment business and growing its wireless business could change the stock's trajectory.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 20 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

    "I thought the downside was not nearly as high as it was," Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in an interview about FTX's downfall.

  • 3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Look past all the fear and worry, and instead choose to use this recent market weakness to your advantage.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy During a Once-In-a-Decade Opportunity

    These growth stocks are down sharply from their highs, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

    When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International , which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip. Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell, the Flamingo, Bally's (soon to be Horsehoe), the Linq, and Paris Las Vegas. After that, thoughts turn to other players like Wynn Resorts , the brand new Resorts World International, and the Venetian, which is operated by Apollo Global Management .

  • Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts

    The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its lowest in more than ten years – mainly due to the shrinking U.S. and India interest rate differentials. The 1-year rupee overnight index swaps declined about 30 bps in November, helped by a better inflation outlook domestically that prompted traders to lower their expectations on the Reserve Bank of India's terminal rate.

  • China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback

    The yuan's share of the currency market jumped to 40%-45% from less than 1% at the start of the year, according to the Moscow Exchange.

  • 1 Stock I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    One company that would like to slam the door shut on 2022 is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The stock is down about 42% year to date, though this drop was exaggerated by the negative market's reaction to an acquisition Adobe made in September. Unlike what the market thinks, I believe Adobe is still a top-tier stock and will be adding to my position before 2022 ends.

  • Carvana Stock Downgraded After a 97% Drop. Why Analysts Always Wait Too Long.

    Shares of the used-car seller plunged before BofA Securities downgraded. BofA isn’t alone in riding Carvana stock down.

  • Markets 'completely ignored' Powell's balanced inflation remarks and are not pricing in key risks, Mohamed El-Erian says

    Markets are dismissing inflation risks after Powell signaled rate hikes may slow, and investors aren't pricing in credit and earnings risk, El-Erian said.

  • 11 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best aggressive stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more aggressive stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now. Aggressive stocks are high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that can provide investors with strong returns. Growth stocks offer a substantially higher growth […]