We Think Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Oramed Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$142m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$39m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.6 years from March 2022. Importantly, though, analysts think that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Notably, Oramed Pharmaceuticals actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 137%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's not ideal, but we're made even more nervous given that operating revenue was flat over the same period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Oramed Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Oramed Pharmaceuticals is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$339m and burnt through US$39m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Oramed Pharmaceuticals' cash runway was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Oramed Pharmaceuticals' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

