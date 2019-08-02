We Think Orica (ASX:ORI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.
What Is Orica's Debt?
As you can see below, Orica had AU$2.23b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$464.5m, its net debt is less, at about AU$1.77b.
How Healthy Is Orica's Balance Sheet?
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Orica had liabilities of AU$1.50b due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$2.80b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$464.5m in cash and AU$782.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$3.06b.
Orica has a market capitalization of AU$8.30b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Orica has net debt worth 2.1 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 5.1 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. It is well worth noting that Orica's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 37% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Orica's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Orica recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
Happily, Orica's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And we also thought its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a positive. All these things considered, it appears that Orica can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Orica insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.
