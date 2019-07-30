We Think Ottakringer Getränke (VIE:OTS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Ottakringer Getränke AG (VIE:OTS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Ottakringer Getränke

How Much Debt Does Ottakringer Getränke Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Ottakringer Getränke had debt of €45.1m, up from €12.1m in one year. On the flip side, it has €1.02m in cash leading to net debt of about €44.1m.

WBAG:OTS Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Ottakringer Getränke's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ottakringer Getränke had liabilities of €82.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €29.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €1.02m in cash and €34.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €76.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Ottakringer Getränke has a market capitalization of €282.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Ottakringer Getränke has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. But the other side of the story is that Ottakringer Getränke saw its EBIT decline by 4.4% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Ottakringer Getränke's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.