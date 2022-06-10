We Think Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Ovid Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at March 2022, Ovid Therapeutics had cash of US$167m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$63m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.7 years as of March 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Ovid Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Ovid Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Sadly, operating revenue actually dropped like a stone in the last twelve months, falling 99%, which is rather concerning. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Ovid Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Ovid Therapeutics shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Ovid Therapeutics' cash burn of US$63m is about 45% of its US$138m market capitalisation. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

So, Should We Worry About Ovid Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ovid Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Ovid Therapeutics that investors should know when investing in the stock.

