We Think Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Portmeirion Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Portmeirion Group had UK£6.95m of debt in December 2021, down from UK£10.9m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£7.62m in cash, so it actually has UK£665.0k net cash.

A Look At Portmeirion Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Portmeirion Group had liabilities of UK£19.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£12.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£7.62m in cash and UK£17.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£7.59m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Portmeirion Group has a market capitalization of UK£65.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Portmeirion Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Portmeirion Group turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of UK£7.3m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Portmeirion Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Portmeirion Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last year, Portmeirion Group created free cash flow amounting to 16% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

Although Portmeirion Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£665.0k. So we are not troubled with Portmeirion Group's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Portmeirion Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

